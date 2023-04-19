Tobam Has $154,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gartner by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $317.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.25. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

