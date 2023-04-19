Tobam Has $115,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tobam increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

