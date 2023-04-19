Tobam Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tobam grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

