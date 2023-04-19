Tobam Buys 128 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tobam lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $541.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

