Tobam Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGA opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

