Tobam Acquires 526 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

ASND opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

