Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Short Interest Update

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,470,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 17,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Toast Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 3,359,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $647,660.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,754.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

