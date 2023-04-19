Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Up 3%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.71. 20,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 76,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.