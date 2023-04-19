Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -5.05 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.12 billion $2.21 billion -4.69

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 915 2146 2760 94 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -412.45% -2.66% -3.25%

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold peers beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

