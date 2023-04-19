The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 19.30 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,945 ($24.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,072 ($25.64). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,851.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.51) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,755.97). In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer bought 500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.51) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,755.97). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.39) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($55,964.61). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.13) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,870 ($23.14).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

