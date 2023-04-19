The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 264.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

