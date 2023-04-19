The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 264.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

