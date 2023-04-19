The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,582,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.07.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

