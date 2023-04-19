The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.01. 39,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

