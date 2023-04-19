The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 846,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken
Timken Stock Performance
NYSE TKR opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Timken Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.
Timken Company Profile
The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.
