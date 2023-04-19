The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.41. 376,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,904. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

