The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macerich by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -226.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Articles

