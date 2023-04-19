The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

HD stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

