The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 351,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

