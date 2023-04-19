The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $46,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.