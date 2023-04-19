The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Charles Schwab by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 356,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,942,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

