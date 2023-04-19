The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

