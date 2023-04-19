The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

