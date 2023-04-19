The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance
NYSE:BK opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
