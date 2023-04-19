The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

