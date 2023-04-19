Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.