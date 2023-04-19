Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXTGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

