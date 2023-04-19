Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $177.58. 977,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.