Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.19.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

