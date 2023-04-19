Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.06

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 182770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TERN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,778,000 after purchasing an additional 758,620 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,839,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.