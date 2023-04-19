Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.46 and last traded at $42.61. 146,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 512,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

