TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Trading Down 5% Following Insider Selling

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $91.21. Approximately 323,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 470,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,201,288 shares of company stock worth $504,589,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

