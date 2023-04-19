TD Securities Lowers Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.16. 524,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.68. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

