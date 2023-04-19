Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Update

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

