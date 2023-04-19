Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Tapestry worth $57,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after purchasing an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $99,369,000 after purchasing an additional 475,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,132. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

