T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 309,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,475. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

