Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $82.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.