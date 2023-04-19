Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Up to $30.25

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.25, but opened at $31.20. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 914,351 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

