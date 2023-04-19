SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 772.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7,097.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.