Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0697

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $708,149.44 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

