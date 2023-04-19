Streakk (STKK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $393,440.83

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $128.24 or 0.00437878 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $393,440.83 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

