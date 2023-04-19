Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $123.25 or 0.00421384 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $440,833.93 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 126.37698361 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $386,274.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

