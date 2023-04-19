StockNews.com Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.36.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

