StockNews.com Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sell

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.48. 1,618,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.