StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

