StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $305.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.