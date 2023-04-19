StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.