StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

