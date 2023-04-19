StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
