Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $479.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.