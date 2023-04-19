Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $459.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

