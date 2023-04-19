Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,919 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 962,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

