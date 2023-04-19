Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,365 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 300,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 775,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 377,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.